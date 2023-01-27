Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,194 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $25,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.4 %

LDOS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.