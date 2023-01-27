Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,143,693 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 903,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. UBS Group cut their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

onsemi stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

