Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 52.47% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $24,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PFRL opened at $50.11 on Friday. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

