Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $24,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after buying an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after acquiring an additional 298,296 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $114.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.