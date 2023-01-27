Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 830 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $24,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.00.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $487.00 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $574.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

