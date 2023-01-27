Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €63.00 ($68.48) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PUM. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Puma stock opened at €59.70 ($64.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 25.51. Puma has a 12 month low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a 12 month high of €109.25 ($118.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

