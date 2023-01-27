Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Puma Price Performance

PUM opened at €59.70 ($64.89) on Thursday. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a 1 year high of €109.25 ($118.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is €55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.70.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

