Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2025 earnings at $12.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

