Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Issued By Desjardins

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$82.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.53. The company has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.70 and a 1-year high of C$85.25.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.85 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total transaction of C$73,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,371.90. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $466,702 in the last 90 days.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

