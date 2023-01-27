Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$17.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.34 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.07.

CVE stock opened at C$26.86 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.89 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.80. The stock has a market cap of C$51.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

