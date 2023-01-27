Qualtrics International (XM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00.

1/24/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 346,634 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 66.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 398,207 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $9,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

