Qualtrics International (XM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/26/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00.
- 1/24/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Qualtrics International Trading Up 32.9 %
Qualtrics International stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.40.
Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualtrics International (XM)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.