Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $11.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.86. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$262.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.87 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSY. CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$123.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$170.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$113.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

