Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $901,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

