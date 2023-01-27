Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15. Renasant has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 12.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

