Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.
Renasant Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15. Renasant has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Renasant Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 12.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
