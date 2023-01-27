Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €39.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($42.39) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

Renault stock opened at €37.83 ($41.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.07. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a one year high of €100.70 ($109.46).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.