Reviewing Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baidu and PubMatic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $19.54 billion 2.45 $1.61 billion $1.63 84.93 PubMatic $226.91 million 3.50 $56.60 million $0.78 19.36

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. PubMatic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 2 13 0 2.87 PubMatic 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baidu and PubMatic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Baidu currently has a consensus target price of $174.29, indicating a potential upside of 25.91%. PubMatic has a consensus target price of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 56.46%. Given PubMatic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Baidu.

Risk & Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 3.49% 6.09% 3.51% PubMatic 17.14% 17.48% 8.67%

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

