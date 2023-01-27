Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 6.6%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.82. 258,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 979,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

