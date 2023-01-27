Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RYTM opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $497,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 293.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

