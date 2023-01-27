Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.33

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$40.33 and last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 12258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.10.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$462.43 million and a PE ratio of 40.10.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 130.69%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

