Ricky Hopson Sells 643 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catalent Trading Up 4.2 %

CTLT stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

