Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,233 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $18.31 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

