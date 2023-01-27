Robert W. Baird Raises Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $138.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.