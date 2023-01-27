Robert W. Baird Raises Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $49.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

AQUA stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

