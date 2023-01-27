Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.26) Per Share

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.26) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.75). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCKT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

