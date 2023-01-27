Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.63.

Shares of ROK opened at $281.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $297.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

