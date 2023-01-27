Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

