Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,537 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 438,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310,423 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,325,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RCL opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $566,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

