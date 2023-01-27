RPC, Inc. (RES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 10th

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

RPC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years. RPC has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RPC to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. RPC has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,340.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,457,489.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,801,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,809,390.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,543,255.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,340.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202 in the last ninety days. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $288,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

