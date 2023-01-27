Rune Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $26,679.49 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.36007353 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

