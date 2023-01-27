Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 113,931 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $144.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.87.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

