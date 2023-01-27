Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 371,494 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $23,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Equitable by 306.2% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Equitable by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth $212,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Equitable Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.