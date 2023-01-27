Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 90,398 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Lamb Weston worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

