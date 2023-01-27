Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 110,000 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Equifax worth $23,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $217.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $245.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

