Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,703 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $20,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth $286,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth $1,338,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth $4,471,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $119.31 and a 12 month high of $186.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $3.3121 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 73.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.