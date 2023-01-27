Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,703 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $20,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth $286,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth $1,338,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth $4,471,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $119.31 and a 12 month high of $186.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
