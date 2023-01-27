Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 209,327 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

