Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 237,357 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,538,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,357 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

