Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 36,442 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $235,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

