Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $24,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.67.

ODFL opened at $319.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.49 and its 200-day moving average is $284.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

