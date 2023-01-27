Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Mosaic worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $2,911,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

