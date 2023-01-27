Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $22,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

