Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 356.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Abiomed worth $24,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Abiomed by 130.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 9.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $381.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

