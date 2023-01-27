Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $57,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,626 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 79.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,940,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,424,000 after purchasing an additional 859,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.