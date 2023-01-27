Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.18 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Clorox by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.09. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $169.16.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

