Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.57 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

DAL opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

