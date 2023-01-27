Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Amcor worth $20,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after buying an additional 3,282,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after buying an additional 1,856,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

