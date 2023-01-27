Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 111,203 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $33.63 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Barclays lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

