Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Southern by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 24.6% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Southern by 56.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

SO stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

