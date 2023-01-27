Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,726 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $20,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after acquiring an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,374,000. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 670,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,917,000 after acquiring an additional 386,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 356,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of ALK opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

