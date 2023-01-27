Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,571 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $21,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

