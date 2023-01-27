Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 637.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

PAGS stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

